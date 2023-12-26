Sign up
Previous
Photo 492
A Blessed Day
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
4
2
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
764
photos
82
followers
83
following
134% complete
View this month »
485
486
487
488
489
490
491
492
Latest from all albums
136
137
489
138
490
139
491
492
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
24th December 2023 8:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
december joy
Fisher Family
What a beautiful traditional shot! - and a gorgeous view from the window - fav!
Ian
December 26th, 2023
Diana
ace
So beautifully decorated, love the view too.
December 26th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic 🧑🎄🌲🎅
December 26th, 2023
Paul J
ace
Beautiful scene!
December 26th, 2023
Ian