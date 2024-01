New lens

As many of us I too received a new lens for Christmas. (Tokina ATX-i 11-16MM CF F/2.8 Nikon)

We are planning a Safari trip to Tanzania in June and I wanted this one for night sky photos.

So now I am attempting to learn how to use it, practicing night sky, and learning manual photography.

I usually shoot photos in A-priority and S-Shutter. So I'm starting to think a little more than usual and that's not what I'm use to. LOL