Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 512
New Tripod-Night sky
I am still practicing getting set up for our Safari trip, I'm a little nervous with the weight requirement as we can only pack 33 pounds.
This Tripod is under a pound and is working well at holding the camera.
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
823
photos
90
followers
88
following
140% complete
View this month »
505
506
507
508
509
510
511
512
Latest from all albums
157
510
151
158
511
512
159
152
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new year beginnings
Diana
ace
That looks like an amazing bit of equipment you have! I took my tripod along but had no possibility to set it up.
January 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close