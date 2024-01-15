Previous
New Tripod-Night sky by 365projectorgchristine
New Tripod-Night sky

I am still practicing getting set up for our Safari trip, I'm a little nervous with the weight requirement as we can only pack 33 pounds.
This Tripod is under a pound and is working well at holding the camera.
Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Diana ace
That looks like an amazing bit of equipment you have! I took my tripod along but had no possibility to set it up.
January 15th, 2024  
