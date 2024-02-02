Sign up
Photo 530
We love
"We love the things we love for what they are"
Robert Frost
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Photo Details
Tags
photography is an act of love
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful carefully composed shot! Love to see fresh snow, it's so peaceful.
February 2nd, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
February 2nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful composition and capture of this beautiful winter scene.
February 2nd, 2024
Linda Godwin
Splendid! love that winter scene from that frame!
February 2nd, 2024
Babs
ace
Lovely, It has a Christmassy feel about it
February 2nd, 2024
