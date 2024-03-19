California's state flower

The California poppy has been historically used as traditional medicine and cosmetics by some indigenous people in California, particularly those native to the regions where the plant is found. The indigenous peoples of California, in particular, have historical and cultural associations with the California poppy (e.g., Tongva Gabrielino, Cahuilla, Costanoan, Luiseno, and Pomo). These connections involve traditional uses of the plant, cultural significance, and even folklore. While indigenous communities have nurtured the land for generations, establishing ecological conditions conducive to wildflower growth, colonial settlers and their governing structures found the native flower's status as a genuine and intrinsic product of the land appealing.