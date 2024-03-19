Previous
California's state flower by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 576

California's state flower

The California poppy has been historically used as traditional medicine and cosmetics by some indigenous people in California, particularly those native to the regions where the plant is found. The indigenous peoples of California, in particular, have historical and cultural associations with the California poppy (e.g., Tongva Gabrielino, Cahuilla, Costanoan, Luiseno, and Pomo). These connections involve traditional uses of the plant, cultural significance, and even folklore. While indigenous communities have nurtured the land for generations, establishing ecological conditions conducive to wildflower growth, colonial settlers and their governing structures found the native flower's status as a genuine and intrinsic product of the land appealing.
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

@365projectorgchristine
Diana ace
How gorgeous with the droplets, ready to pop open.
March 19th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and I like the droplets.
March 19th, 2024  
