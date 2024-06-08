Previous
First sighting - Lion ( Panthera Leo) by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 641

First sighting - Lion ( Panthera Leo)

We had a wonderful guide who allowed us to watch for as long as each of us wanted. We first saw a tiny head in the grass then we saw the following. It was so amazing!
Lion ( Panthera Leo)
It is estimated that there are close to 3,000 to 4,000 Lions in Serengeti National Park and surrounding eco system. Serengeti is generally considered one of the best places in Tanzania and East Africa to see these magnificent animals in the wild on a Safari. Individual Lions (males) can hold huge territories ranging from 30 to 400 square kilometers. The lionesses (females) take the lead when it comes to hunting down the prey. From time to time the Males will assist with a hunt.
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
175% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise