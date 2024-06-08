First sighting - Lion ( Panthera Leo)

We had a wonderful guide who allowed us to watch for as long as each of us wanted. We first saw a tiny head in the grass then we saw the following. It was so amazing!

Lion ( Panthera Leo)

It is estimated that there are close to 3,000 to 4,000 Lions in Serengeti National Park and surrounding eco system. Serengeti is generally considered one of the best places in Tanzania and East Africa to see these magnificent animals in the wild on a Safari. Individual Lions (males) can hold huge territories ranging from 30 to 400 square kilometers. The lionesses (females) take the lead when it comes to hunting down the prey. From time to time the Males will assist with a hunt.