So amazing-he was right on the side of the road by 365projectorgchristine
So amazing-he was right on the side of the road

There were several elephants in this spot near the road. We watched in amazement.
African bush elephant with ears spread in a threat or attentive position; note the visible blood vessels Elephant ear flaps, or pinnae, are 1–2 mm (0.039–0.079 in) thick in the middle with a thinner tip and supported by a thicker base. They contain numerous blood vessels called capillaries. Warm blood flows into the capillaries, releasing excess heat into the environment. This effect is increased by flapping the ears back and forth. Larger ear surfaces contain more capillaries, and more heat can be released. Of all the elephants, African bush elephants live in the hottest climates and have the largest ear flaps.The ossicles are adapted for hearing low frequencies, being most sensitive at 1 kHz.
Lacking a lacrimal apparatus (tear duct), the eye relies on the harderian gland in the orbit to keep it moist. A durable nictitating membrane shields the globe. The animal's field of vision is compromised by the location and limited mobility of the eyes. Elephants are dichromats and they can see well in dim light but not in bright light.
Christine Sztukow...

Diana ace
Fantastic close up and detail! I am loving your trip and photos.
July 9th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
@ludwigsdiana thank you - coming from you means a lot
July 9th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Yes, a wonderful close up. I stood next to a skeleton, of an elephant, in the Natural History museum. Wow!! they are big.
July 9th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Oh wow, it looks like he's charging you. Great capture.
July 9th, 2024  
