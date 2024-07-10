Previous
Ngorongoro Crater - End of the day by 365projectorgchristine
Ngorongoro Crater - End of the day

The main feature of the Ngorongoro Conservation Authority is the Ngorongoro Crater, the world's largest inactive, intact and unfilled volcanic caldera. The crater, which formed when a large volcano erupted and collapsed on itself two to three million years ago, is 610 metres (2,000 feet) deep and its floor covers 260 square kilometres (100 square miles). Estimates of the height of the original volcano range from 4,500 to 5,800 metres (14,800 to 19,000 feet) high. The crater floor is 1,800 metres (5,900 feet) above sea level. The crater was voted by Seven Natural Wonders. as one of the Seven Natural Wonders of Africa in Arusha, Tanzania, in February 2013.The Ngorongoro volcano was active from about 2.45 to 2 million years ago.
Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Corinne C ace
Dramatic capture!
Great narrative.
July 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
gorgeous capture and rays, such an interesting narrative and info.
July 10th, 2024  
