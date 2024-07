Ma Ma where are we going?

Every year, hundreds of thousands of zebras gather up their young and begin the long journey from Tanzania’s Serengeti plains, north to Kenya. This annual trek to find food and water covers a distance of around 2,900 kilometers (1,800 miles) and exposes them to a myriad of dangers. River crossings leave herds vulnerable to crocodiles, while the size of the migration itself brings lions, hyenas, and wild dogs.