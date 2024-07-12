Previous
Baobab tree by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 662

Baobab tree

These trees have a striking and ancient appearance, with gigantic bottle-shaped trunks that can store thousands of liters of water. Baobabs have remarkable longevity, with some trees estimated to be over 6000 years old. Their unique branch structure resembles a root system, giving them the distinct appearance of being planted upside-down.

Baobab trees in Tarangire National Park are famous for their massive size and provide sustenance for a variety of wildlife, especially elephants. Baobab fruit is high in vitamin C and is prized for its culinary and medicinal uses.
