Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 663
I am Pumbaa a friend of Simba
As with many characters in The Lion King, Pumbaa's name derives from the East African language Swahili. In Swahili, pumbaa means "to be foolish, silly, weak minded, careless, negligent.
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
1190
photos
104
followers
92
following
181% complete
View this month »
656
657
658
659
660
661
662
663
Latest from all albums
660
253
272
661
254
273
662
663
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
10th June 2024 11:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
safari travels
Cliff McFarlane
ace
A lovely images. It still looks imposing
July 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close