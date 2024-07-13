Previous
I am Pumbaa a friend of Simba by 365projectorgchristine
I am Pumbaa a friend of Simba

As with many characters in The Lion King, Pumbaa's name derives from the East African language Swahili. In Swahili, pumbaa means "to be foolish, silly, weak minded, careless, negligent.
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

Cliff McFarlane ace
A lovely images. It still looks imposing
July 13th, 2024  
