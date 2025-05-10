Sign up
Photo 695
Do you see me? I have a message to give to you.
No mow May challenge
Various Native American tribes understood the hawk as a messenger, bringing insight, discernment and focus into our lives.
10th May 2025
10th May 25
0
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
2005
photos
145
followers
142
following
190% complete
Views
3
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
8th May 2025 7:37pm
Tags
nomowmay-25
