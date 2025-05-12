Previous
I am a simple poppy by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 697

I am a simple poppy

"I am a simple poppy, a reminder to you all, that courage, faith and honor, will stand where heroes fall."
"This line, from a poem written by a veteran, emphasizes the enduring legacy of those who have served."
12th May 2025 12th May 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year
Liz Milne ace
Beautiful
May 12th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
May 12th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and narrative.
May 12th, 2025  
Andy Oz ace
Not heard that poem before, but searched it out. It's nice, thanks for sharing!
May 12th, 2025  
