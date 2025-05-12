Sign up
Previous
Photo 697
I am a simple poppy
"I am a simple poppy, a reminder to you all, that courage, faith and honor, will stand where heroes fall."
"This line, from a poem written by a veteran, emphasizes the enduring legacy of those who have served."
12th May 2025
12th May 25
4
2
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
2013
photos
144
followers
142
following
190% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
10th May 2025 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nomowmay-25
Liz Milne
ace
Beautiful
May 12th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty.
May 12th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and narrative.
May 12th, 2025
Andy Oz
ace
Not heard that poem before, but searched it out. It's nice, thanks for sharing!
May 12th, 2025
