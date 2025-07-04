Previous
"Lest we forget" by 365projectorgchristine
"Lest we forget"

Article I "Written in 1787, ratified in 1788, and in operation since 1789, the United States Constitution is the world’s longest surviving written charter of government. Its first three words – “We The People” – affirm that the government of the United States exists to serve its citizens."
https://www.senate.gov/about/origins-foundations/senate-and-constitution/constitution.htm
Beverley ace
Wow… that’s going to be an interesting read… get image
July 3rd, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Brilliant edit and I look forward to reading tbe link
July 3rd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
WE THE PEOPLE means Americans have self-government.

July 4, 2025, is America's 249th Birthday. God Bless America.
July 3rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous image and edit, thanks for the link.
July 3rd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very creative.
July 3rd, 2025  
