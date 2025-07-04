Sign up
Photo 702
Photo 702
"Lest we forget"
Article I "Written in 1787, ratified in 1788, and in operation since 1789, the United States Constitution is the world’s longest surviving written charter of government. Its first three words – “We The People” – affirm that the government of the United States exists to serve its citizens."
https://www.senate.gov/about/origins-foundations/senate-and-constitution/constitution.htm
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
5
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
2142
photos
146
followers
146
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
2nd July 2025 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
love is
Beverley
ace
Wow… that’s going to be an interesting read… get image
July 3rd, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Brilliant edit and I look forward to reading tbe link
July 3rd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
WE THE PEOPLE means Americans have self-government.
July 4, 2025, is America's 249th Birthday. God Bless America.
July 3rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous image and edit, thanks for the link.
July 3rd, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very creative.
July 3rd, 2025
