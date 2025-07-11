Previous
Colors of the wind by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 703

Colors of the wind

Song title challenge-this ones for you Mags
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ThO76peOw0
These are photo's I took a couple of years ago I did not use AI
"Paint with all the colors of the wind" is a metaphorical phrase from the song "Colors of the Wind" in the Disney movie Pocahontas. It essentially means to appreciate and understand the interconnectedness of all things in nature, to see the inherent value and beauty in every aspect of the world, and to respect the diverse cultures and perspectives of others. It's about moving beyond a narrow, possessive view of the world to embrace its richness and complexity."
Barb ace
Nice abstract and choice for song title challenge!
July 11th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Wonderful image fv!
July 11th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely ! a delightful abstract and song
July 11th, 2025  
Jo
I like the colors
July 11th, 2025  
haskar ace
Lovely soft colours.
July 11th, 2025  
