Thomas Fire 2017

This fire were on the hills surrounding this valley we live. Lots of beautiful photos out of a very sad situation

History:The Thomas Fire was a massive wildfire that affected Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, and one of multiple wildfires that ignited in southern California in December 2017. It burned approximately 281,893 acres (440 sq mi; 114,078 ha) before being fully contained on January 12, 2018, making it the largest wildfire in modern California history at the time.