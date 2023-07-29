Previous
Boat life

Our cats lived with us on the boat people thought we were crazy but the cats loved it. They learned to not get off the boat and believe it or not they even like sailing. It was a fun time.
thank you for letting me share a memory.
ace
Lisa Brown
I love this. Those kitties are so sweet and the sea scape is beautiful
July 29th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice!
July 29th, 2023  
