8 / 365
Boat life
Our cats lived with us on the boat people thought we were crazy but the cats loved it. They learned to not get off the boat and believe it or not they even like sailing. It was a fun time.
thank you for letting me share a memory.
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
Tags
boat life memories
Lisa Brown
I love this. Those kitties are so sweet and the sea scape is beautiful
July 29th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice!
July 29th, 2023
