13 / 365
Exhilarating
"Whether in a moment of peace and quiet or exhilarating excitement, savor every minute of every place" Lorrie Morgan
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
Tags
family memories
Lisa Brown
ace
awww, what a great capture. love the framing too
August 3rd, 2023
