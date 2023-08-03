Previous
Exhilarating by 365projectorgchristine
13 / 365

Exhilarating

"Whether in a moment of peace and quiet or exhilarating excitement, savor every minute of every place" Lorrie Morgan
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
3% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lisa Brown ace
awww, what a great capture. love the framing too
August 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise