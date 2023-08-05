Previous
As a child by 365projectorgchristine
15 / 365

As a child

While taking this photo, I was remembering all the early mornings my father would take me out to waterski, there was nothing more amazing then these mornings.
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise