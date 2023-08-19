Sign up
29 / 365
Young explorers
One of my greatest memories was watching our grandkids as they became explorers.
Our boat is at anchor at Little Scorpion on Santa Cruz Island.
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
423
photos
68
followers
83
following
Tags
abstractaug2023
,
sailing memories
