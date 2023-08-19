Previous
Young explorers by 365projectorgchristine
29 / 365

Young explorers

One of my greatest memories was watching our grandkids as they became explorers.
Our boat is at anchor at Little Scorpion on Santa Cruz Island.
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise