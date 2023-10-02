Previous
And the rose lives by 365projectorgchristine
56 / 365

And the rose lives

I still have the rose bush in my yard that produced this corsage I wore on my sons wedding day. And it continues to bloom 21 years later.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
15% complete

Photo Details

