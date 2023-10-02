Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
56 / 365
And the rose lives
I still have the rose bush in my yard that produced this corsage I wore on my sons wedding day. And it continues to bloom 21 years later.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
520
photos
74
followers
84
following
15% complete
View this month »
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
Latest from all albums
406
54
407
55
55
408
56
409
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Memories
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
2nd October 2023 5:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family memories
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close