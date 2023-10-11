Sign up
Previous
65 / 365
Life is so different without you around
The sun would shine so beautifully through this plant but it was one the new neighbors remove.
And believe it or not I do miss seeing it.
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
551
photos
74
followers
84
following
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
Tags
flower memories
