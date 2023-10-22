Sign up
75 / 365
Beauty in the dark
"There is beauty in everything, even in silence and darkness.”
Helen Keller
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
576
photos
74
followers
86
following
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
73
72
73
74
426
74
75
427
Views
3
Album
Memories
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
15th June 2021 10:18am
Tags
flower memories
