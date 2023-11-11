Previous
The Falconer’s Quest-Wolf by 365projectorgchristine
95 / 365

The Falconer’s Quest-Wolf

"Anyone who has ever stopped to watch a hawk in flight will know the this is one of the natural world's most elegant phenomena"
John burnside
The Falconer’s Quest
https://www.warwick-castle.com/explore/things-to-do/shows-entertainment/the-falconers-quest/#:~:text=The%20UK's%20largest%20bird%20of%20prey%20show!&text=Swooping%2C%20looping%2C%20and%20winging%20their,Bald%20Eagle%2C%20plus%20lots%20more.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
amazing capture, thanks for the interesting link.
November 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise