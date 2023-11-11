Sign up
The Falconer’s Quest-Wolf
"Anyone who has ever stopped to watch a hawk in flight will know the this is one of the natural world's most elegant phenomena"
John burnside
The Falconer’s Quest
https://www.warwick-castle.com/explore/things-to-do/shows-entertainment/the-falconers-quest/#:~:text=The%20UK's%20largest%20bird%20of%20prey%20show!&text=Swooping%2C%20looping%2C%20and%20winging%20their,Bald%20Eagle%2C%20plus%20lots%20more.
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
636
photos
79
followers
89
following
Views
8
8
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
Memories
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
1st October 2019 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird memories
Diana
ace
amazing capture, thanks for the interesting link.
November 11th, 2023
