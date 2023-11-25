Sign up
109 / 365
Sounds
"The sounds of a birds stops the noise in my head"
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
678
photos
83
followers
81
following
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Memories
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
31st March 2022 8:18am
Tags
bird memories
Beverley
ace
Wow - beautiful capture and beautiful birds …love it!
November 25th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific capture of these beautiful birds.
November 25th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such little beauties.
November 25th, 2023
