Sounds

"The sounds of a birds stops the noise in my head"
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Christine Sztukow...

Beverley ace
Wow - beautiful capture and beautiful birds …love it!
November 25th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific capture of these beautiful birds.
November 25th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such little beauties.
November 25th, 2023  
