Previous
112 / 365
A fun stop along the way
We took a tour in 2014 on the Great Ocean Road in Australia. This stop area had many friendly free birds, it was amazing.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Tags
bird memories
