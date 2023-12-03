Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
117 / 365
Yes I believe in the magic of Christmas
This is my youngest brother. I captured this photo off a 1950 movie projector, quality is bad but December memories are great.
I kept the rocking chair he's standing on.
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
702
photos
82
followers
82
following
32% complete
View this month »
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
Latest from all albums
115
467
115
468
116
117
469
116
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Memories
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wonderful time of year
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close