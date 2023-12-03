Previous
Yes I believe in the magic of Christmas by 365projectorgchristine
117 / 365

Yes I believe in the magic of Christmas

This is my youngest brother. I captured this photo off a 1950 movie projector, quality is bad but December memories are great.
I kept the rocking chair he's standing on.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

