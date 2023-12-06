Previous
Best Christmas Ever by 365projectorgchristine
Best Christmas Ever

I was twelve years old, and my father bought me my first record, a 45, Sam Cooke - What A Wonderful World, oh and a hair dryer. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R4GLAKEjU4w

The little table you see is one of the things I did not sell but choose to keep.

6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
December 6th, 2023  
Jerzy ace
Too bad you can't add a Sam Cook song to this. Great capture and memory.
December 6th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
@jerzyfotos https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R4GLAKEjU4w

I added the song thank you for the suggestion
December 6th, 2023  
