120 / 365
Best Christmas Ever
I was twelve years old, and my father bought me my first record, a 45, Sam Cooke - What A Wonderful World, oh and a hair dryer.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R4GLAKEjU4w
The little table you see is one of the things I did not sell but choose to keep.
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
711
photos
82
followers
82
following
Tags
wonderful time of year
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
December 6th, 2023
Jerzy
ace
Too bad you can't add a Sam Cook song to this. Great capture and memory.
December 6th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
@jerzyfotos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R4GLAKEjU4w
I added the song thank you for the suggestion
December 6th, 2023
I added the song thank you for the suggestion