132 / 365
In my dreams
19 years ago my grown son who had just became a father is putting up his daughters pink angel on the christmas tree.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
Christine Sztukow...
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Tags
wonderful time of year
