Keeping with my theme for the month-Living my dream by 365projectorgchristine
Keeping with my theme for the month-Living my dream

My home took me to many beautiful places.
Anchored out for a couple of nights

Cueva Valdez is at the west end of Santa Cruz Island and is on Nature Conservancy property.

Cueva Valdez was a favorite anchorage and camping location during the first few decades of the 20th century, and several artists, including Edward Borein, Lockwood deForest and Alexander Harmer camped and painted here. Its main attraction is its large, three-entranced cave which can be entered from both the beach as well as from the water. During the formative years of the film industry, movie companies found this location ideal for filming. Vessels wrecked in Valdez Harbor include Irene (1907).
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is lovely.
March 5th, 2024  
