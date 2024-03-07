Sign up
Previous
206 / 365
Yes! Our home is still there, waiting for us.
After seeing the painted cave, it was time to explore and be one with the sea.
"The Sea, once it casts it spell, holds one in its the net of wonder forever"
Jacques Cousteau
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
2
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
954
photos
96
followers
92
following
206
Tags
living my dreams
Diana
ace
Seldom a truer saying about the sea. Fabulous collage of your outings and great to see your home in the distance. You certainly made the most of it and had such a fabulous life.
March 7th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful looking collage.
March 7th, 2024
