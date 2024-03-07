Previous
Yes! Our home is still there, waiting for us. by 365projectorgchristine
206 / 365

Yes! Our home is still there, waiting for us.

After seeing the painted cave, it was time to explore and be one with the sea.
"The Sea, once it casts it spell, holds one in its the net of wonder forever"
Jacques Cousteau
Diana ace
Seldom a truer saying about the sea. Fabulous collage of your outings and great to see your home in the distance. You certainly made the most of it and had such a fabulous life.
March 7th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful looking collage.
March 7th, 2024  
