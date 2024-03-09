Previous
Continued sailing to Coches Prietos Anchorage by 365projectorgchristine
208 / 365

Continued sailing to Coches Prietos Anchorage

In the new
https://www.islapedia.com/index.php?title=Coches_Prietos,_Santa_Cruz_Island

April 30, 1878 [SBDP]: “Santa Cruz Island. Researches of a French savant in the island. Lecture of Mons. L. de Cessac, yesterday, before the Santa Barbara Society of Natural History. Mons. de Cessac excused himself from addressing the society in English, he having been only a few months in America… The mission entrusted to him by the French government had principally for its aim the study of the volcanic phenomena and the anthropology of the western coast of North America. The island of Santa Cruz and the neighboring islands of the California archipelago were the first course in his field of investigation…His present purpose was simply to entertain the society with his researched in Santa Cruz Island. The savant opened with a rough sketch of the island, indicating the geological formations… the Tertiary period in which are found numerous beds of silex (flint) and veins of chalcedony, etc., going towards the west, on the northern coast, as far as the neighborhood of Prisoners’ Harbor, and on the southern coast to within three miles of Los Coches Prietos…”
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
56% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful capture.
March 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
So much history, I love the miniature yachts and beautiful beach in the background.
March 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise