Continued sailing to Coches Prietos Anchorage

In the newApril 30, 1878 [SBDP]: “Santa Cruz Island. Researches of a French savant in the island. Lecture of Mons. L. de Cessac, yesterday, before the Santa Barbara Society of Natural History. Mons. de Cessac excused himself from addressing the society in English, he having been only a few months in America… The mission entrusted to him by the French government had principally for its aim the study of the volcanic phenomena and the anthropology of the western coast of North America. The island of Santa Cruz and the neighboring islands of the California archipelago were the first course in his field of investigation…His present purpose was simply to entertain the society with his researched in Santa Cruz Island. The savant opened with a rough sketch of the island, indicating the geological formations… the Tertiary period in which are found numerous beds of silex (flint) and veins of chalcedony, etc., going towards the west, on the northern coast, as far as the neighborhood of Prisoners’ Harbor, and on the southern coast to within three miles of Los Coches Prietos…”