Previous
216 / 365
Exploring
This was my granddaughter's first of many island sailing adventures. She is now engaged to be married in August - too have many more adventures.
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Tags
living my dreams
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a great looking collage. They grow up so fast.
March 21st, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
That time flew by. I love your collection of family photos.
March 21st, 2024
Diana
ace
What a great adventure that must have bee! Fabulous collage with lovely shots and memories.
March 21st, 2024
