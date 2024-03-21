Previous
Exploring by 365projectorgchristine
216 / 365

Exploring

This was my granddaughter's first of many island sailing adventures. She is now engaged to be married in August - too have many more adventures.
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
59% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a great looking collage. They grow up so fast.
March 21st, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
That time flew by. I love your collection of family photos.
March 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
What a great adventure that must have bee! Fabulous collage with lovely shots and memories.
March 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise