The California Sea Lion
231 / 365

The California Sea Lion

California sea lion pups are born on land or in water during the warmer months, where they nurse from their mothers and quickly learn to eat solid foods before going off on their own. Adult males, known as bulls, establish breeding groups that include upwards of a dozen females, using aggressive physical displays and intimidating vocalizations to attract females and defend their colonies from other males. Females generally breed with only one male per season. A California sea lion pregnancy lasts for about 11 months, with the majority of pups born between June and August. Several weeks after giving birth, a female can enter estrus and become pregnant again.
13th May 2024

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
63% complete

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Catherine P
Beautiful lighting
May 13th, 2024  
Olwynne
What a great find. So many of them too.
May 13th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing find !
May 13th, 2024  
