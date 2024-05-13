The California Sea Lion

California sea lion pups are born on land or in water during the warmer months, where they nurse from their mothers and quickly learn to eat solid foods before going off on their own. Adult males, known as bulls, establish breeding groups that include upwards of a dozen females, using aggressive physical displays and intimidating vocalizations to attract females and defend their colonies from other males. Females generally breed with only one male per season. A California sea lion pregnancy lasts for about 11 months, with the majority of pups born between June and August. Several weeks after giving birth, a female can enter estrus and become pregnant again.