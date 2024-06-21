Sign up
252 / 365
Oh look Hippo's or fiver horses
Hippos of Africa, also called river horses, are large animals. They are the third largest living land animals in Africa. First comes the African elephants, then the elusive rhinos and the hippos are in third place.
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
0
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
1129
photos
97
followers
96
following
Tags
safari travels
