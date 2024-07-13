Previous
I am Simba the son of the Lion King by 365projectorgchristine
274 / 365

I am Simba the son of the Lion King

The Lion King was conceived in 1988.Although considered an original story that follows a young lion, Simba, becoming an adult and learning to take responsibility for his actions, the film's creators drew inspiration for the character from various sources, namely several coming-of-age stories and the biblical figures Moses and Joseph. The film underwent several title changes, one of the earliest of which was King of the Jungle. According to producer Don Hahn, this title was intended to serve as an allegory about Simba needing to survive and grow up in both a literal and metaphorical jungle. However, they renamed it The Lion King upon realizing lions don't live in jungles, and wanting to shift focus to a simpler story about a lion becoming king.Some filmmakers nicknamed the film "Bambi in Africa" due to similarities between The Lion King and Disney's own Bambi (1942). The name "Simba" is the Swahili word for "lion". Unlike Disney's three previous romantic films The Little Mermaid (1989), Beauty and the Beast (1991), and Aladdin (1992), The Lion King focuses on Simba's relationship with his father.
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
75% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great capture :)
July 13th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
The little one is so cute.
July 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
Ever so fabulous, what a great capture.
July 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise