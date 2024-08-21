Sign up
302 / 365
Whats you doing?
My friend in Michigan
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
Memories
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
5th August 2023 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
vacation home county
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a pretty shot. Well spotted and captured.
August 21st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Sooo cute
August 21st, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Love it
August 21st, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Peek-a-boo. Well captured
August 21st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Sweet capture :)
August 21st, 2024
