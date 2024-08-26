Sign up
307 / 365
Gives me inner peace
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
2
3
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1291
photos
109
followers
98
following
Tags
being thankful
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this lovely cloudscape and light, looks great with the cross in the corner.
August 26th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing sky scape and light peering through the clouds !" fav
August 26th, 2024
