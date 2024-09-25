Sign up
Previous
337 / 365
Oh yes this is a good tree
What do koalas love to do?
Most of a koala's day is spent snoozing in the treetops. Because eucalyptus leaves are so low in nutrients and take a lot of time to digest, koalas need to sleep between 18 and 22 hours a day to conserve their energy.
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
0
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1378
photos
113
followers
106
following
92% complete
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
Views
0
Album
Memories
Camera
Canon PowerShot A1200
Taken
18th September 2014 5:13pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nz and australia travels
