Oh yes this is a good tree by 365projectorgchristine
337 / 365

Oh yes this is a good tree

What do koalas love to do?
Most of a koala's day is spent snoozing in the treetops. Because eucalyptus leaves are so low in nutrients and take a lot of time to digest, koalas need to sleep between 18 and 22 hours a day to conserve their energy.
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

