Previous
355 / 365
Life is an abstract
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1436
photos
113
followers
106
following
348
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
353
334
55
335
354
355
336
56
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Memories
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
26th October 2024 6:03am
Tags
vacation home county
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Love the patterns and depth of this image
October 29th, 2024
