Photo 367
Look what I found!!!
"Play is our brain's favorite way of learning"
Diane Ackerman
10th November 2024
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Memories
Camera
Canon PowerShot A1200
Taken
24th November 2016 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nov memories
Rick Schies
ace
Nice dreamy imagery
November 10th, 2024
