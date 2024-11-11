Sign up
Photo 368
What message does a deer bring?
For the native tribes of North America, the deer was a messenger, an animal of power, and a totem representing sensitivity, intuition and gentleness.
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
Christine Sztukow...
@365projectorgchristine
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
4th April 2024 4:38pm
Tags
2024 solar eclipse travels
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
It totem suits it very well. Lovely shot fv!
November 11th, 2024
Dave
ace
Beautiful capture
November 11th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Very nice.
November 11th, 2024
