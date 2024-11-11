Previous
What message does a deer bring? by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 368

What message does a deer bring?

For the native tribes of North America, the deer was a messenger, an animal of power, and a totem representing sensitivity, intuition and gentleness.
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
100% complete

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
It totem suits it very well. Lovely shot fv!
November 11th, 2024  
Dave ace
Beautiful capture
November 11th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Very nice.
November 11th, 2024  
