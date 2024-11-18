Sign up
Previous
Photo 375
Reflect
"Life is only a reflection of what we allow ourselves to see"
Unknown
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
1
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1496
photos
113
followers
106
following
368
369
370
371
372
373
374
375
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Memories
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
17th November 2024 5:09am
Tags
nov memories
Dave
ace
Wonderful lighting and composition. I love the sepia
November 18th, 2024
