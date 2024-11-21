Sign up
Photo 378
Photo 378
The value of a moment
I took this photo in a passing moment while we were in Yellowstone it's now become one of my favorites.
"Sometimes you never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory"
Dr Seuss
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
1
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1503
photos
113
followers
106
following
103% complete
1
1
Memories
NIKON D3400
4th October 2024 1:30pm
trip to mich.
Martyn Drage
Nice
November 21st, 2024
