Previous
The value of a moment by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 378

The value of a moment

I took this photo in a passing moment while we were in Yellowstone it's now become one of my favorites.
"Sometimes you never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory"
Dr Seuss
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
103% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Martyn Drage
Nice
November 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact