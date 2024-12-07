Previous
creative side or not? by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 389

creative side or not?

This was a piece of drift wood at the hotel we stayed at, I thought it looked like a dragon. So took a photo of it played around and here it is.
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
106% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact