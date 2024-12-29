Sign up
Previous
Photo 408
Family
Reviewing the year September 2024
Visiting my brother and sister-in-law in Washington and the things we saw and did.
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
2
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1603
photos
116
followers
108
following
111% complete
View this month »
401
402
403
404
405
406
407
408
Latest from all albums
387
406
407
388
116
408
389
117
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Memories
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
highlights of 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful collage… family time is precious
December 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous collage filled with wonderful shots.
December 29th, 2024
