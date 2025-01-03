Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 413
Immortal creativity
"Fallen leaves on the ground are the golden song of immortal creativity"
Amit Ray
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1618
photos
119
followers
108
following
113% complete
View this month »
406
407
408
409
410
411
412
413
Latest from all albums
411
120
412
121
393
413
122
394
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Memories
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
2nd January 2025 9:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new year beginnings
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very nice and I like the lighting.
January 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close