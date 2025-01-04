Sign up
Photo 414
I want yarn for Christmas
My grandson has learned to crochet and he made a blanket for his sister from his christmas gift of yarn. So sweet
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
3
2
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1621
photos
120
followers
108
following
113% complete
View this month »
407
408
409
410
411
412
413
414
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Memories
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
27th December 2024 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new year beginnings
Beverley
ace
Clever boy… lucky sister.
Super happy proud photo of him and his blankie…
January 4th, 2025
Andy Oz
ace
That's an awesome blanket!
I like the background texture you've used too.
January 4th, 2025
Fisher Family
I'm very impressed by the efforts of your grandson - he has put in a lot of work for his sister - fav!
Ian
January 4th, 2025
