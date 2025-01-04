Previous
I want yarn for Christmas by 365projectorgchristine
My grandson has learned to crochet and he made a blanket for his sister from his christmas gift of yarn. So sweet
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
@365projectorgchristine
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Clever boy… lucky sister.
Super happy proud photo of him and his blankie…
January 4th, 2025  
Andy Oz ace
That's an awesome blanket!
I like the background texture you've used too.
January 4th, 2025  
Fisher Family
I'm very impressed by the efforts of your grandson - he has put in a lot of work for his sister - fav!

Ian
January 4th, 2025  
