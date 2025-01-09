Sign up
Photo 419
Nature is a painting
I tried to edit this as if it were a painting. Not sure if I succeeded.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1636
photos
122
followers
112
following
114% complete
412
413
414
415
416
417
418
419
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Memories
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
6th January 2025 12:03pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
being thankful
Diana
ace
You did, it sure has a painterly effect.
January 9th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty and I think it worked well.
January 9th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Pretty
January 9th, 2025
