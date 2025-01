Pier 39-for you Paul J

"The best time of the year to see sea lions at PIER 39 is from July through May (i.e., ~mid-summer to end of Spring), when dozens to hundreds of these lovable creatures can be seen from The PIER.

During other times of the year, you can still see sea lions at PIER 39, but there tend to be far fewer of them hanging around and trying to charm the visitors who stop by to see them."